Zacks: Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

ELF stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 234.44 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Insiders sold a total of 347,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,376 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

