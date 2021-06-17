Zacks: Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). EverQuote also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

EVER traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.89 million, a P/E ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $296,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $546,742. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

