Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Announce Earnings of $12.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $12.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings per share of $14.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $46.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $80.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,560,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,568,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $33.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $839.51. The stock had a trading volume of 73,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,786. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $310.27 and a 52-week high of $901.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $855.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

