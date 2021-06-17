Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,176. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -226.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.