Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in ChampionX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after acquiring an additional 556,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after acquiring an additional 868,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $94,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

