Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Strong Sell

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

DGICA opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $471.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $364,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Donegal Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

