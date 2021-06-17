Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Sell

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,686,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.