Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Hold

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

FNF traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.13. 1,901,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

