Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $105.18 on Monday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.48.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

