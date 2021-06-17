Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to “Hold”

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of HUYA opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HUYA by 254.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

