Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Buy

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWI. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NYSE:SWI opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,748,000 after buying an additional 127,884 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.