Zel (ZEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00367663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00150167 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00224415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

