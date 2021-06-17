Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,769,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $135.55. The stock had a trading volume of 467,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.