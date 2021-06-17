Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 144,104 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,104 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 12.1% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $106,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 93,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,649. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

