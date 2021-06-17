Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $549.77. The company had a trading volume of 102,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.36 and a 1-year high of $561.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.13.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

