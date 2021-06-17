ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 789,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $597.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

