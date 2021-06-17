Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Sells $116,250.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johnny D. Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $849.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.45. Zomedica Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 100.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,634 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 2,116.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 174.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,339 shares during the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

