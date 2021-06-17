Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Sells $116,250.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Johnny D. Powers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $849.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.45. Zomedica Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 100.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,634 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 2,116.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 174.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,339 shares during the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.