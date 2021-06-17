Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $998,565.88 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $215.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.13. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.