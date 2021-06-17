Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $337 million-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.32 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.040–0.030 EPS.

Zuora stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 30,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,010. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

