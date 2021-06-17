Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 15,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zynga stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 17,620,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,446,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $45,041,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 71.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.