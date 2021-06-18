$0.05 EPS Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ReneSola.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,097. The company has a market cap of $562.87 million, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

