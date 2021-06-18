-$0.05 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16).

SA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.