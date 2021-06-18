$0.06 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

PING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,749,985 shares of company stock worth $135,699,646. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

