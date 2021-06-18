$0.25 EPS Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of AMRC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. 1,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $103,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 over the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

