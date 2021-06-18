$0.42 EPS Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 79,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $219.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

