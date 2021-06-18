$0.49 EPS Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $210.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

