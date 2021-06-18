$0.53 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

