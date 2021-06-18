-$0.55 EPS Expected for Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of Metacrine stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 196,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,727. Metacrine has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 17.33. The company has a market cap of $104.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Metacrine by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Metacrine by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 199,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

