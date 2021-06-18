$0.58 EPS Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 8,303,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,581. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

