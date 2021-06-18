$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.71. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SYKE traded up $12.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. 8,151,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

