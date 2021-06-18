$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

JNPR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 56,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,011. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock worth $4,901,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.