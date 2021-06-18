$1.19 EPS Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.48 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.05. 64,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.07.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

