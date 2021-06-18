$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $956.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $502.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.20.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.