$1.58 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 167.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.29. 57,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

