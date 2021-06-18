10,000 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,012,000.

OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.56 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

