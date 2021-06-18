10,595 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

