1,121 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $210.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

