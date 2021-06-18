11,462 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

SSO opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.12. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $117.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

