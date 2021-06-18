12,166 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after buying an additional 145,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000.

VICI stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.13. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

