13,090 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 206,396 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. 115,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

