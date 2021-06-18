1,500 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $145.60 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.