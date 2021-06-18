1,614 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $468.77. 14,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.59. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.77 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.