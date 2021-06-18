180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,349 shares of company stock worth $117,248. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,823,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.