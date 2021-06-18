$186.53 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post $186.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.90 million and the highest is $192.10 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $752.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $749.06 million to $757.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $785.94 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $804.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

