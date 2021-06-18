$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 9,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,320. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.