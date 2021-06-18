20,664 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,403. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.