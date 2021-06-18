21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $44.45.
21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
