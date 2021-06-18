21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,314 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $6,522,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

