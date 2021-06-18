23,818 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.09. 5,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,948. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

