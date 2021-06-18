2,826 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT opened at $50.09 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.