2,857 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 138,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $133.81 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

